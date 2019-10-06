Jalen Ramsey not with Jaguars in Carolina, team reportedly refusing to trade disgruntled cornerback

Jalen Ramsey will not be with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Carolina as he misses his second straight game with an apparent back injury, but he will remain with the team for the rest of the 2019 season.

Or at least that's what the Jaguars are insisting, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Weeks after Ramsey admitted he'd requested a trade out of Jacksonville amid a rift with the front office, Schefter says the Jags "are so entrenched in their non-trade stance" that one league source was told the team wouldn't deal its Pro Bowl cornerback "for five first-round picks." Reports earlier in the season indicated the Jaguars were seeking a pair of first-round draft picks in exchange for the disgruntled defensive back, but team owner Shad Khan has publicly indicated he doesn't want to deal Ramsey.

The Jaguars have received offers of two first-round picks for Ramsey, according to Schefter, but those teams also wanted compensation in addition to Ramsey, such as a second-round pick in return.

So far, the Jaguars have refused to budge, and they continue to insist they will not, according to sources. This stance is driven, most of all, by team owner Shad Khan, who does not want a player dictating to him how to operate a franchise, according to sources. Thus the standoff continues.

Ramsey would be willing to play for another team without promises of a new, bigger contract, Schefter added, but the Jaguars have additional concerns about any potential deal, including the notion that Ramsey might not pass a physical because of his ongoing back ailment. ESPN's Chris Mortensen said the former first-rounder is seeing a back specialist while the Jaguars take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, and Ramsey hasn't taken the field since Jacksonville's Week 3 "Thursday Night Football" victory over the Tennessee Titans -- a game the cornerback hinted would be his last in a Jags uniform.