The Miami Dolphins defense added another star this week, acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Rams. The six-time Pro Bowler will join three-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard in the 'Fins secondary and are expected to give opposing offenses a hard time.

Ramsey was asked about joining another dominant player on defense and whether he thinks it's the best cornerback duo in the league.

"I believe so. That's just the type of energy I bring, the type of confidence I always have," Ramsey said at his introductory press conference. "On paper, this is the best group that I've been a part of, and I feel like I've been a part of some good groups in Jacksonville and also L.A. But on paper, I feel like this is the best one."

The 28-year-old complimented the entire Miami defense, saying it has the talent to be great. Ramsey went on to explain that star players and talented players are not enough to win, putting an emphasis on the work ahead of them.

"Obviously, with me and X on the outside, and then you've got the young guys -- you've got Jevon (Holland), we just got DeShon Elliott, Brandon (Jones), Kader (Kohou)," he said. "So I think we've got a good secondary on paper if you look at it. But we've got to put the work in. We can speak it as much as we want to, but we're gonna have to go out there and prove it, and that's what we'll plan to do. But it's not just about us. It's the whole defense and the whole team. I think we can do something special if we put that work in and be as one."

The three-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback wants to help bring a banner to Miami and take care of business on his side of the ball, helping Vic Fangio's defense however he can.

"I'm just trying to help however I can and bring a championship here, and I know I can," Ramsey said. "I know I can do my part. I feel like everybody else will do their part as well. But like I said earlier, I'm just a piece of the puzzle, man. It's a lot more that'll go into it than me and what I'll bring."

Ramsey also addressed those who think he is washed up, or past his prime, saying confidently, "Aight. We going to see what they got to say when we're out on the field." Adding that is he "keeping the receipts" for those who say his play diminished in 2022.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's future still has some questions, but his camp is confident that he can return in 2023 after being cleared from concussion protocol. With a healthy Tua and a solid defense, the Dolphins could be a real threat in the AFC.