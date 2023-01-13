The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams did not have the kind of campaign they were hoping for in 2022. L.A. finished with a 5-12 record after suffering major injuries on both sides of the ball, resulting in the worst season of the Sean McVay era.

One of their stars who played the entire 2022 campaign, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, created quite a stir on Friday morning, when he posted a tweet seeming to hint that he may have played his last game as a Ram.

"It is what it is! It was what it was! If that's the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT!" Ramsey wrote.

Major changes could be coming to the Rams this offseason, even though McVay informed the team he would be returning in 2023. With a poor cap situation, the Rams could part ways with some of their most talented players that carry big cap hits.

Ramsey is due $17M in base salary in 2023, per Spotrac, and the Rams could fetch a pretty penny for him if he desires a change of scenery as he enters NFL season No. 8. The five-time Pro Bowler recorded a career-high 88 combined tackles, two sacks, 18 passes defended and four interceptions in 17 games played this season. While Ramsey dominated in the regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks with five tackles and two picks, the 2022 campaign as a whole was not one of his best. In fact, this was the first full season with the Rams where Ramsey was not named an All-Pro or Pro Bowler.

Ramsey did not offer any context to his tweet and there didn't appear to be speculation that he could be moved prior to next season, but now, this situation is worth monitoring.