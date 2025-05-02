Earlier this offseason, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the team and former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey mutually agreed to explore trade options. "We decided it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward [separately]," Grier said last month.

There was a lot of speculation before the draft that Ramsey could be moved over draft weekend, but that didn't happen. Still, when a team openly addresses trade speculation by admitting that it will try to make said trade happen, it's reasonable to expect that they'll keep trying throughout the offseason.

One team quite interested in Ramsey's services is a team with whom he is very familiar: the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey played for the Rams before they dealt him to the Dolphins after the 2022 season for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Now, his former team has a need in the defensive backfield and enough salary cap room to fit him in under the cap, even if the Dolphins only cover a portion of his salary.

Big reunion coming? Rams coach Sean McVay addressed that possibility this week.

"He is a total stud," McVay said of Ramsey, via ProFootballTalk. "And you look at -- obviously he has continued to play at a really high level. He and I have kept in great touch even since we ended up trading him to Miami. Special competitor, great person, great father.

"And so there are a lot of layers when you're talking about a player of his caliber, all right, with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude. And so those conversations are ongoing as I'm sure they are with multiple teams. And we'll see, but we're never gonna shy away from opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our roster or add great players as long as it fits within the framework of everything that an acquisition like that would entail."

The Rams have been known for their "f--- them picks" attitude toward draft assets, and that is likely what it would take for them to acquire Ramsey at some point this offseason. A deal coming to fruition, though, ultimately sits in the Dolphins' hands. The rest of us will just have to wait and see what happens.