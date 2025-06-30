Jalen Ramsey reacts to Steelers trade, strong reaction follows Dolphins' move for Minkah Fitzpatrick
Pittsburgh acquired the All-Pro cornerback and tight end Jonnu Smith in a blockbuster transaction
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins on Monday in a blockbuster trade, sending Minkah Fitzpatrick and a draft pick to the fellow AFC franchise in exchange for the All-Pro cornerback and tight end Jonnu Smith.
This ends a deteriorating relationship between Ramsey and the Dolphins, who announced a mutual agreement to part ways earlier this spring. Miami spent months searching for a trade partner willing to take on Ramsey's salary with personnel value in return. ESPN's Adam Schefer reports that Ramsey will get a $1.5 million raise in Pittsburgh, bringing his 2025-26 salary to $26.6 million.
Few teams improved their roster as much as Pittsburgh this offseason as Ramsey becomes the latest proven veteran to enter the Steelers' projected starting lineup. Ramsey skipped all of the Dolphins' mandatory minicamp in light of trade discussions and was under contract through 2028 after his recent extension made him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback.
Here's some of the immediate reaction following the move, including Ramsey's social media activity and some of the national outlook.
Break my own news! 🤟🏾 #HereWeGo @steelers pic.twitter.com/vnwJLZBDpM— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 30, 2025
Ramsey "broke" his own trade with a prepared video montage of Steelers highlights. This move appears to have been in the works for several days and Ramsey's team was more than ready for the announcement. He'll try and help a storied franchise in search of its first playoff victory in eight seasons.
Kudos to Chris Grier and Omar Khan pulling off this trade. Big names. Big positions. Players potentially being asked to do different roles. And figuring out a fair deal for both sides. A deal this complex is rare in the NFL.— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 30, 2025
Both teams seemingly feel they improved their rosters with this move. Miami dumps a star it no longer wanted while picking up a three-time All-Pro defensive back in return — who the franchise is extremely familiar with already.
I've been laughed at (on TV and off) for the take, but you don't go and acquire Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, and CB Darius Slay if you DON'T have serious Super Bowl aspirations. These are "all in" moves. Whether they are or not, Pitt thinks they're close. @ESPNNFL— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) June 30, 2025
The Steelers made quite the investment in their roster this offseason after failing to impress during the 2024 campaign.
All in all:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025
Steelers get:
🏈Jalen Ramsey
🏈Jonnu Smith
Dolphins get:
🏈Minkah Fitzpatrick
🏈Late-round pick pic.twitter.com/ASBUsw2wu3
There are other big-name players included in this two-team deal as the Steelers grabbed another premiere tight end option while moving Fitzpatrick back to Miami.
🥲 https://t.co/maYsSDLBGo pic.twitter.com/I1NgGr3D73— Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 30, 2025
Tyreek Hill reacted to Ramsey leaving Miami soon after news broke.
The AFC North will be ABSOLUTE FIRE THIS YEAR.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 30, 2025
Which QB1,WR1, CB1-2 are you taking?
Steelers- Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay Jr.
Ravens-Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey
Bengals-Joe Burrow, Jamar Chase, DJ Turner II, Cam…
The AFC North is now undoubtedly cooking with gas judging by the number of prolific quarterbacks, wideouts and defensive stars now headlining the division.
DK Metcalf— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 30, 2025
Aaron Rodgers
Jonnu Smith
Darius Slay
Jalen Ramsey
-----------
average age = 32.4
Yes, Pittsburgh is heavy on veterans this offseason with the intention to be in "win-now" mode.
We'll see these two franchises meet in December in prime-time. Surely, there's no hostility between Ramsey and his former team, right? Based on where this is at on the schedule, it could have playoff implications, too.