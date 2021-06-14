New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore was reportedly absent as the team started mandatory minicamp this week, and there could be a couple of reasons why. For one, he is still rehabbing from a partially torn quad, but he also wants a new contract.

Gilmore, who turns 31 in September, is entering the final year of his contract -- which pays him just $7 million in base salary for this season. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Gilmore will indeed sit out for the team's entire minicamp. Trade rumors have constantly swirled around Gilmore for the last year, and a fellow star cornerback took to Twitter on Monday to begin the recruiting process when he realized Gilmore and New England could be headed for a breakup.

On Monday morning after Gilmore's absence was reported, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey fired off a tweet to New England's top defensive back.

Ramsey also reminded Gilmore that MLB star Mookie Betts left Boston for Los Angeles, and won a ring because of it. The Rams already have arguably the best defense in the league and a couple of talented cornerbacks with Ramsey and Darious Williams. Adding Gilmore would just be icing on the cake.

Gilmore is still under contract, so it's not like he will have much say in if he is granted a change of scenery or where he will go. We have already seen something similar to this take place this offseason, however, as Tennessee Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown was persistent in trying to lure Julio Jones to Nashville -- something that eventually came to fruition. Additionally, a trade isn't likely if Gilmore is still recovering from his quad injury. It's too early to tell if the Patriots will be able to mend this relationship, but the ongoing situation with Gilmore will be something to monitor.