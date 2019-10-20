Jalen Ramsey reportedly promises Rams he won't hold out in 2020 if contract doesn't land quickly

Things are already off to a great start in the engagement between the Los Angeles Rams and Jalen Ramsey, after the club sent two first-round picks -- one in 2020, one in 2021 -- and a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire the All-Pro cornerback's services two weeks ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Ramsey's mysterious back ailments that kept him out of the last few games for the Jaguars, in what was clearly an indirect holdout, have magically healed and he'll take the field in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

There is still one matter to address, though, and it's why I referred to the union as an engagement and not a marriage. Ramsey is only under contract through the 2020 season, setting him up to become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, whenever he does ink his new deal with the Rams. Initially expected to come sooner than later, this is the type of trade that usually comes with a guarantee of some sort regarding the player wanting a long-term deal with his new club.

There is a promise in place, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but it's not necessarily a traditional one. Considering it's possible it takes the Rams and Ramsey longer than expected to agree on his new deal, the 24-year-old provided the Rams a gentleman's agreement that reportedly states if the talks bleed over into 2020 training camp and the subsequent regular season -- he won't hold out.

Ramsey is set to earn $13.7 million in 2020 under his fifth-year option as a former first-round pick, and that's money the Rams would like to see reduced by virtue of an extension that would also make sure they didn't give up three picks -- two premium -- for a rental.

There will apparently be no sign-and-extension, as is usually the case in blockbuster trades such as this, but don't plan on Ramsey making waves in Los Angeles like he did in Jacksonville.

He wants to be there. They want him there. There will be no holdout if it doesn't happen quickly.

As always, there's a caveat with Ramsey, because if the Rams don't put a favorable deal in front of him and attempt to use the franchise tag on him for 2021, it's a virtual guarantee he won't sign it or take the field, instead calling off all bets and digging in deep for a holdout that season. So while the Rams have a bit of time to breath now while they work out the particulars between now and the end of next season, there's still very much a deadline they must meet if they want things to stay neat and tidy in their relationship with the mercurial two-time Pro Bowler.

It's unclear if Ramsey would've given another suitor the same smile-and-wink, but the Philadelphia Eagles certainly tried to find out, having reportedly offered a first-round pick (2020) and second-round pick (2021) to land him. In the end, the Jaguars were long looking for at least two first-rounders (and another pick) to budge from owner Shad Khan's position of not wanting to move his best defensive back.

The Rams upped their offer and got their man, along with a handshake from him that promises he'll be more patient with them contractually -- if need be -- than he ever was in North Florida.