Jalen Ramsey stepping away from Jaguars to be with his family for daughter's birth, no timetable for return

Jalen Ramsey is departing Jacksonville for Nashville, but not because the Jaguars have granted his trade request by shipping him to the Titans. Instead, the star cornerback is heading home to his family so he can be present for the birth of his daughter. There is no timetable for his return.

On Wednesday, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced Ramsey's indefinite departure from the team with a statement.

"Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September," Marrone said. "We spoke about this recently and again today after practice and decided it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter. He will return to the team when he's ready, and we will provide an update at that time."

In response to the statement, Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, thanked Marrone, writing on Twitter that "Jalen wouldn't miss this moment for anything."

Earlier this week, Ramsey sat out practice with an illness, leading some to speculate that the illness was an excuse for Ramsey to avoid practicing with a team he no longer wants to play for, even though ESPN's Josina Anderson has reported that the sickness wasn't a made-up excuse. Then, on Wednesday, Ramsey showed up on the injury report with a back injury, which prevented him from practicing and led to what can only be described as an awkward press conference with Marrone as he fielded questions about Ramsey's injury -- only adding more fuel to the theory that the illness and injury weren't entirely legitimate.

Marrone trying to explain Jalen Ramsey’s back problem in between a few laughs pic.twitter.com/uj7LSkXiwZ — John Reid (@JohnReid64) September 25, 2019

It's not known how long Ramsey will be away from the team. They play the Broncos on Sunday before facing the Panthers, Saints, Bengals, and Jets before the trade deadline. At 1-2 but only a game back of the Texans and Colts in the AFC South, the Jaguars can't really afford to be without their best player for an extended period of time, but it's possible they'll be without him for a while. There's just no way to know when he will return.

Looking through the CBA, there is no limit about how much time a player can take for paternity leave. I believe CB Jalen Ramsey could be out for as long as he wants or needs. #Jaguars — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) September 25, 2019

Ramsey requested his trade after the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Texans, explaining that he wanted out of Jacksonville after he felt disrespected by the front office and organization.

"It was something that has kinda been building over a little bit of time," Ramsey told Nate Burleson on the 17 Weeks podcast with Uninterrupted. "It has nothing to do with my teammates here. I love all my teammates here. It has nothing to do with the city. I love the city here. Still doing my charity work here. Still out with the fans, signing autographs, taking pictures, whatever it may be. I love the city here. I love my teammates. But it was more so with the front office and the organization."

Ramsey added later, "Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out. I said, 'It's time. My time is up here in Jacksonville.' I said, 'I want to ask for a trade.'"

But the Jaguars have yet to move him. Ramsey even played in the Jaguars' Week 3 win over the Titans.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the Jaguars are attempting to get two first-round picks in return for Ramsey, but other general managers that La Canfora spoke to "anticipate the final haul being more like one first-round pick, a second-round pick and a young player with upside." As La Canfora reported on Sunday, the Chiefs, Eagles, Seahawks, and Ravens are all interested -- with the Chiefs being considered the favorites.

The fifth-overall pick in 2016, Ramsey has emerged as one of the league's best cornerbacks with nine interceptions, 45 passes defended, two Pro Bowl nods, and one first team All-Pro selection. If he does get traded, he will also likely sign a new, lucrative contract with his rookie deal set to expire after next season.