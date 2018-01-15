Jalen Ramsey to Jaguars fans: 'We goin' to the Super Bowl, and we gonna win that b---'

In just his second year, Jalen Ramsey has evolved into one of the best cornerbacks in all of football. Like many great defensive backs, he has a certain level of confidence that allows him to succeed. He's shown that confidence both on and off the field and he did it again on Sunday night when he arrived home from the Jaguars' 45-42 victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

The Jaguars invited fans to come see them at EverBank Field after they arrived home from the road trip, and fans came out in throngs.

The fans who showed up did not get a disappointing performance from the players who went on the field and gave some speeches to those that showed up. Well, actually, who knows what all the other players did. We know what Ramsey said, because it landed on social media thanks to his bold claim that the Jags were going to the Super Bowl and they were going to win.

More specifically, they're "gonna win that b----."

"I ain't got too much to say. But y'all make sure you bring that same energy out here next week AND the week after," Ramsey yelled into the microphone while walking around EverBank. "We goin' to the Super Bowl ... AND we gonna win that b----! We gonna win that b----!

We probably played that clip 25 times on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. I made my wife listen to it at breakfast. It's just a young dude with unlimited skill letting the world know he will not be stopped until the Jaguars get done trying to reach their goal.

Or maybe things will come to a crashing halt on Sunday in New England, when the Jaguars go up against the Patriots, a virtually unstoppable force in the modern NFL.

On the other hand, there is actually a good case to be made that the Jaguars are just the type of team who can take down the Patriots, which I broke down here in Sorting the Playoff Pile.

Unsurprisingly it's going to come down to what Ramsey can do on defense. If he can help to limit the Patriots passing game and the Jaguars can get to Tom Brady with a four-man rush, Jacksonville absolutely has a fighting chance against the Pats.