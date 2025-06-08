Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not attend mandatory minicamp, reports Ian Rapoport, as he and the franchise continue to work toward a trade. Ramsey and the Dolphins reached a mutual agreement in April to part ways but have yet to finalize a trade partner and return package. The former All-Pro defender and seven-time Pro Bowler played each of the last two seasons with the Dolphins and participated in all 17 games last year after he missed time in his first campaign with a torn meniscus.

Ramsey is under contract with the Dolphins through 2028, and the mutual decision to seek a trade came just one season after the parties agreed to a three-year extension. The $72.3 million deal Ramsey signed last September made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. A trade partner would have to be willing to take on the sizable contract, which includes a $16.6 million cap hit for the 2025 season.

The Dallas Cowboys are, on paper, a potential landing spot for Ramsey given their question marks in the defensive backfield. Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said last week, though, that the team does not have anything on the "front burner" with regards to a splashy summer acquisition.

The Cowboys said they will not have a strong read on Trevon Diggs' (knee) availability for the 2025 season until training camp gets underway, and rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. (knee) is also on the mend. Despite the uncertainty, they gave no indications that they will kick the tires on a Ramsey trade.

"No, he plays for the Dolphins," Jones said when asked directly if the Cowboys had interest in Ramsey.

Ramsey's production slipped in his age-30 season, and he missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2016. His two interceptions were his fewest since 2020, although he made up for the downturn in takeaways with upticks in tackles (60) and tackles for loss (6). The Florida State product totaled 11 passes defended.

After his selection in the 2016 NFL Draft as the No. 5 overall pick, Ramsey excelled with the Jacksonville Jaguars and thrived over four and a half years with the Los Angeles Rams. He joined the Dolphins in 2023 via trade.