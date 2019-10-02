Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: All-Pro absent from Jaguars practice again with back injury, driving reports of standoff

The staredown between Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars continues, even if it's not being formally acknowledged by one from either side. It's no secret the All-Pro cornerback has requested a trade following an explosive exchange with head coach Doug Marrone, a fractured relationship with team exec Tom Coughlin and the fact the team didn't grant him a long-term extension before training camp got underway.

The latter led to Ramsey arriving at camp in a Brinks truck, and not long after a video hit social media where he declared there'd be no hometown discount going forward.

As the team enters Week 5, they again do so without Ramsey on the field. The 24-year-old was again absent from practice with a reported back issue that sidelined him against the Denver Broncos -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- casting major doubt on his availability to take on the Carolina Panthers this coming Sunday.

#Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (back) is not practicing today... Meanwhile, QB Gardner Minshew (knee) was added to the injury report, but that ailment is deemed minor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2019

Ramsey's apparent back issue reportedly began when he took the field following the trade request to help defeat the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19, and is the latest in a twist-filled saga between the mercurial cornerback and the Jaguars organization. He was absent from last week's practice with the flu, followed by the aforementioned back issue and a hamstring ailment, and then left Jacksonville to return to hometown Nashville for the birth of his second child -- before returning to take the team charter to Denver.

The Jaguars appear to have taken a new hardline stance regarding the trade request, having turned down offers that include two first-round picks and/or the like, and instead would like to keep Ramsey right where he is. The problem there is evident, because Ramsey has recently tripled down on his want of leaving North Florida. No one yet knows if he'll ever play for the Jaguars again, but it appears he's prepared to sit out a second-straight game due to injury.

Feel free to use air quotes on the last word in that sentence, by the way.