Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Jaguars teammates make it clear where they stand on potential deal

Jalen Ramsey may have played his last game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, even if Ramsey's teammates on the defensive side of the ball aren't ready for a departure. How could they after the Jaguars defense got their "Sacksonville" moniker back thanks to recording nine sacks in a 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. If the Jaguars defense is going to continue their resurgence, they will most likely be doing it without Ramsey, who requested a trade after feeling disrespected by the franchise.

Ramsey's teammates are hoping the All-Pro cornerback would reconsider, especially since the Jaguars are starting to find their stride.

"If something happens, then it's going to happen," said Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell after the win. "I have no control on what happens to him. I feel like when he is on the team we are a whole lot better but I trust whatever happens and hope we can be the best we can be."

Jacksonville's defense was at the top of its game with Ramsey Thursday night, as evidenced how the Jaguars' starting cornerback tandem provided blanket coverage downfield leading to Campbell having three sacks and rookie edge rusher Josh Allen and edge rusher Dawuane Smoot each finishing with two sacks. The Titans also had three fumbles in the game, two of which were caused by the Jaguars' relentless pass rush.

Bouye has been paired with Ramsey since 2017. He doesn't want his cornerback partner in the secondary to leave, but he understands the situation Ramsey is facing. As long as Ramsey is with the Jaguars, he's going to give it his all.

"I don't know what's going to happen, but he told us he is out there on the field rocking with us," Bouye said. "We knew it was going to be a different type of energy in the stadium with the fans but he maintained his focus and stayed with us.

"He told me, 'We will see what happens and just keep rocking until then,' so we do not know what is going to happen. Jalen is more than a teammate to me, he is also like a brother to me on and off the field."

If this is the end of Ramsey's tenure in Jacksonville, the defense went out with a bang.

"This defense has always been elite, the guys on this team are talented, and we put in work on the field," Ramsey said. "We see the defense worked hard today and got 9 sacks in tonight's game, so I say we stepped up to the plate when we needed too. I was excited out there with them and be able to get a good win."