Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Jaguars will reportedly not move All-Pro before TNF, eyeing Friday

This could and should be the last week Jalen Ramsey puts on a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform. The All-Pro cornerback has formerly requested a trade following a very public sideline confrontation with head coach Doug Marrone on Sunday, en route to a 13-12 loss at the hands of the Houston Texans.

With the Jaguars now 0-2 and Ramsey having made it clear in the offseason he wouldn't give the team a discount on his coming deal after they failed to grant him one in 2018, it's a surprise to no one that the relationship has become irrevocably fractured. The biggest problem now for Ramsey is the Jaguars operating on a short week, having to quickly turnaround and play the rival Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Despite reportedly having suitors at least willing to entertain their high ask of at least one first-round pick plus more -- which could involve a second first-round pick as well -- the Jaguars are too busy prepping for the Titans on a short week to reasonably strike any sort of deal it seems.

Most likely, Ramsey will be moved following the game as the team begins their mini-bye week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With the #Jaguars playing the #Titans tomorrow night, a trade of Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey prior to the game is unlikely. Friday is the most likely target date, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

This also means despite Ramsey being at the facility this week, he won't likely suit up against the Titans. Doing so would also risk himself to injury and if he suffered one, it would be catastrophic to his trade request and any pending trade talks. That means the world may have seen the last of the former first-round pick playing under Marrone, and both sides will probably view that as just fine when considering how things recently boiled over.

As far as where he's headed, well, that's still very much in the air. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been mentioned as frontrunners in the derby, with the latter still feeling the sting of losing a heartbreaker to the Atlanta Falcons due to their inability to contain Julio Jones. They're also set to play the high-powered passing attack of the Dallas Cowboys twice this regular season, and their current secondary is nursing injury and couldn't be considered stout -- even if they were healthy.

And then there are the Oakland Raiders, a team Ramsey named directly as a likely landing spot only a few months ago.

For his part, Ramsey says where he goes, it'll still be mostly about one thing; or at least two things, considering he'll also land a contract soon that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

"All I care about is winning, man," Ramsey told the media on Tuesday. "Everybody knows that. I want to f------ win."

With his bags essentially packed, it looks like Friday could be his moving day.