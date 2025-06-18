A potential reunion between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, one of the top available players on the trade block, makes plenty of sense on paper. But, based on the latest comments from Rams coach Sean McVay, simply making a deal isn't a slam dunk.

"Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred," McVay said when speaking with media at Los Angeles' minicamp in Maui, Hawaii. "Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring."

Ramsey and the Dolphins reached a mutual agreement to part ways in April, but a trade partner has yet to materialize. Ramsey is not participating in Miami's mandatory minicamp as the discussions progress.

Ramsey, who was traded from Los Angeles to Miami in 2023, was a three-time first-team All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler with the Rams from 2019-22. Los Angeles initially acquired Ramsey midway through the 2019 season via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Rams had to surrender first-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts as well as a 2021 fourth-round pick. He had 10 interceptions in 56 starts with Los Angeles.

Though there is room to upgrade the secondary, Los Angeles does return experienced cornerback Darious Williams and signed Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year contract to return in 2025. The Rams also have Cobie Durant, who played plenty in 2024, and claimed former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes off of waivers in December.