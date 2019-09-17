Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Two teams reportedly offer first-rounders for Jaguars star
The All-Pro cornerback reportedly requested a trade out of Jacksonville this week
All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey reported to the Jacksonville Jaguars facility Tuesday, telling the media his focus is on preparing for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, but that doesn't mean other teams aren't trying to grant his reported wish to play elsewhere.
A day after the two-time Pro Bowler reportedly requested a trade following an in-game spat with Jags coach Doug Marrone, Ramsey has been the subject of talks between Jacksonville and teams interested in landing the corner. That's according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, who said Tuesday that at least two clubs have already offered first-round draft picks to the Jaguars for Ramsey.
A previous ESPN report indicated Jacksonville was seeking "at least one" first-rounder in exchange for Ramsey, the team's fifth overall pick back in 2016. Since then, per Russini, one NFC team has offered a 2020 first and 2021 fifth-rounder for the star defensive back, while one AFC team has offered a 2020 first along with a player.
Ramsey assured reporters Tuesday that neither he nor his agent leaked information about his apparent trade request but was noncommittal about his future, saying he's a member of the Jaguars "right now." This, of course, isn't the first time the former Florida State standout has publicly toyed with leaving the Jags. In November 2018, he tweeted that fans would only miss him once he's gone, and before this season, he mused about playing in other cities.
CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora noted Monday that executives around the league had been anticipating a possible trade even before Ramsey's dispute with Marrone, citing tension between the cornerback and Jacksonville's rebuild and the unlikelihood of Ramsey signing a long-term contract with the team.
