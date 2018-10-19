Jalen Ramsey wonders why he's called an 'a**hole' for behaving the same way as Bill Belichick

As the Jaguars have stumbled to a 3-3 start punctuated by a complete and utter defensive breakdown to a previously lifeless Cowboys team, Jalen Ramsey has gotten remarkably quiet.

Ramsey, one of the game's best cornerbacks who's never been opposed to opening up to reporters, hasn't had much to say as the Jaguars search for answers on both sides of the ball. After their loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, he stuck with one-sentence answers like "I don't know." On Thursday, he mostly repeated that routine ahead of the Jaguars' game against the Texans during a press conference that lasted 1 minute and 10 seconds, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Given just how vocal he normally is, his change in behavior hasn't gone unnoticed.

And Ramsey doesn't sound happy about the way he's been portrayed.

In a short (NSFW) video clip released by Uninterrupted, Ramsey complained that when he's short with the media, he's called an "a--hole," but when Patriots coach Bill Belichick is curt with reporters, he's given the exact opposite treatment.

"If I did that it's like, 'Jalen's an a--hole. Jalen's an a--hole, why's he answering questions like this?'" Ramsey said. "But Bill Belichick answers a question like that and it's like, 'Oh I love it. Bill Belichick.' Man, come on. Y'all are corny bro."

Ramsey's not wrong about the way Belichick treats reporters. Most of the time (not all the time), he doesn't offer helpful answers. It's like Belichick approaches his interactions with reporters as a hindrance to his job. It's something he's required to do. That's the only reason he's doing it.

For instance, take how Belichick handled questions about the Red Sox's World Series berth.

Belichick went nuts over the Red Sox this morning pic.twitter.com/QP9ILdpLK3 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 19, 2018

There's a reason why Ramsey and Belichick receive different treatment, though. It's because Belichick is almost always like that. He's short with reporters. He comes across as grumpy and unhappy to be in front of a podium when he could be working to improve his team. He's almost always like that. But he's consistent. His behavior doesn't change that significantly after wins and losses. That's just how Belichick approaches his press conferences.

Ramsey, on the other hand, is almost never like that. He's usually the guy calling out opposing players and talking up a big game. So when he suddenly decides that he doesn't want to talk at the exact moment the Jaguars look like a bad team, it's noticeable -- because it's inconsistent. Ramsey's well within his rights to stop talking as much as he does and his sudden departure from boisterous to quiet probably shouldn't be as big of a story as it is, but if he only talks a big game when the Jaguars are winning and refuses to say much of anything when they're losing, he'll probably continue to draw attention.

None of this is that big of a deal -- put another way, it has nothing to do with the Jaguars' struggles -- but if the Jaguars want this issue to disappear, the best way for them to do that is to start winning again. The good news is that they get the Texans this week, a 3-3 team that's worse than their record indicates. The Texans' offensive line is allowing Deshaun Watson to get hit at an extraordinarily high rate, which sets up the perfect get-right game for the Jaguars on Sunday, which should give Ramsey plenty to talk about afterwards.

Winning cures all.