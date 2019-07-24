Jalen Ramsey's armored truck training camp entrance makes it crystal clear he wants a new contract

Not sure if you were aware, but the Jaguars have decided not to pay Jalen Ramsey this offseason, instead waiting one more year (at least) to negotiate a new deal with the All-Pro cornerback. If you were not aware, Jalen Ramsey probably made you aware with his training camp entrance on Wednesday.

Ramsey, who is not exactly the most shy human on the planet, showed up to the Jags facility in an armored truck of sorts. The truck looked like a knock off Brinks truck but had "BOOST" in big letters on the side (more on that in a second). It also was driven by a guard with a megaphone screaming about Ramsey locking people down and getting his money.

"Y'all know what time it is. Ya'll know what time it is. His man coverage is so good he's got his own cell phone service," the guard shouted loudly. "The man so good they fixing to give him his own jail ... because these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown. If you check his pockets, he has eight master locks in his pockets. They're on lockdown all season.

"The man, they myth, Jalen Ramsey!"

And with that, Ramsey emerged triumphantly amid a huge cloud of smoke. Or something.

Jalen Ramsey’s entrance to training camp was.... Well it was..



A few thoughts about this whole setup:

The sponsorship

Originally when I saw the truck I was confused. Is BOOST a type of armored truck in Jacksonville? Because that's some weird marketing for a truck designed to keep your money safe, what with "boost" being a term used to describe someone who steals something. Maybe Ramsey was being hilariously ironic or noting that he was showing up to steal the Jaguars money? I really hope so, but it feels like I'm digging too deep on that.

My next thought was, "Oh this is Boost Mobile," which is a weird way to sponsor an armored truck but whatever is cool with me. Then I googled Boost Mobile and realized they don't have the tagline "Feel the boost," so that's not it.

Instead, after Googling "Boost Feel the Boost" I came to the realization that it's actually adidas who is sponsoring this truck. Which means that Ramsey, who switched from Nike to adidas this offseason, definitely got this all paid for and maybe picked up some extra coin in his pocket for letting adidas sponsor the truck he took to training camp.

Smart move!

The crowd

I would never dog on Jacksonville, because I am #Duval4Life. However, because Ramsey showed up on a rainy day in the middle of the week mostly unannounced at training camp, it appears that there are like 15 people there to greet him. I find this hilarious and you cannot change my mind.

The reaction

Tom Coughlin is a notorious fan of all things fun, so surely he loves the idea of Ramsey drawing attention to himself outside the stadium in a way that lets everyone know he wants a contract, right? Right?

I can't imagine that this sits well with the Jaguars football czar, although maybe Ramsey showed up 15 minutes early to camp and Coughlin is actually impressed with the whole scene. I can't recall anyone doing something like this when Coughlin was with the Giants or Jags (in either stint), although Coughlin certainly prefers this business to Ramsey refusing to show up to camp altogether.

Plus, dealing with Ramsey's shenanigans can't be worse than being followed around by Pete Prisco and his wig back in the mid-90s.

The other guy in that photo? John Oesher, now of Jaguars.com, who looks like he was in a boy band then but just turned 60. Happy birthday, Oesh!

The contract

Ramsey and Ezekiel Elliott are in a similar boat in terms of how their teams are approaching their respective contracts. As first-round picks, they're subject to a fifth-year option and both teams picked them up. Ramsey, like Zeke, is basically under team control for four more years (including 2019) when you factor in the possibility of the club using a pair of franchise tags on him.

Unlike Zeke, Ramsey plays a position for which teams are eagerly willing to pay big money. It would be a surprise if Ramsey didn't ink a long-term deal with the Jaguars at some point next offseason.

It's possible the Jags are terrible again this year, that 2017 was just a fluke, that everyone is fired, that the new regime doesn't want to pay Ramsey, but that seems pretty unlikely. Even if Jacksonville is bad, Ramsey is a top-10 cornerback at absolute worst. At his peak, he's the best DB in the game and well worth a mega deal.

Letting him play this season motivated for money is actually a very smart tactical move by Coughlin and GM Dave Caldwell. Ramsey came out of the gates firing with a chip on his shoulder when he was drafted -- for no real reason, but he was angry about something -- and the motivation of getting a new deal should spark him to improve his play this coming season.

Ramsey wasn't even bad last year, per se, he just wasn't as good as he was in 2017 when he loomed as a perennial DPOY candidate. And if he's playing with a chip on his shoulder again, maybe he puts up a similar season in 2019 and shows up to 2020 camp in an actual armored truck filled with the cash the Jaguars gave him on a new extension.