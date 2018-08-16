Jalen Ramsey's scorched-earth QB takes are hilarious, but will they come back to bite him?
The outspoken Jaguars cornerback had something to say about nearly every QB in a recent 'GQ' interview
Jalen Ramsey sent ripples through the NFL on Wednesday, when a "GQ" piece that contained an interview with the Jaguars' star corner started making the rounds. Ramsey went scorched on earth on the league, giving his take on nearly every NFL quarterback and pulling no punches for the ones who he thought were bad.
Ramsey is already serving a one-game suspension for declaring "war" on a reporter in defending teammate Dante Fowler Jr. In the "GQ" interview, he called the Bills' Josh Allen "trash," while also saying that the play-calling was too conservative for Blake Bortles to thrive in the AFC Championship Game, among other commentaries and criticisms.
On Thursday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell went through Ramsey's list of evaluations to try to see how accurate each of them were -- and ended up agreeing with most of them. They went on to discuss whether or not they like Ramsey speaking out against players whohe faces consistently -- including AFC South foes Deshaun Watson (whom he said would be an MVP contender with Carson Wentz very soon), Andrew Luck (not that good), and Marcus Mariota (great for the Titans).
It's not something you see often in today's league, so Ramsey's outspokenness is definitely an interesting wrinkle as the Jaguars try to get back to the playoffs and improve upon last year's incredible season.
