Jalen Reagor weighs in on Eagles QB situation: 'A surreal feeling' to work with Carson Wentz
Reagor is excited to get to work with his teammates
When Jalen Reagor was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles, Carson Wentz was the unquestioned quarterback. That status for Wentz hasn't changed even though the Eagles selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of the draft.
Reagor technically doesn't owe loyalty to either quarterback since he is a rookie of his own, but the Eagles wide receiver made it clear who the franchise quarterback of the Eagles is. He won't slight Hurts either.
"Carson Wentz, the name speaks for itself -- but we also got Jalen," Reagor said on Farzetta in the Morning on 97.5 The Fanatic. "We got two great quarterbacks and the right team (with them). The whole situation is good, so I'm ready to get to work, get with my teammates, and become a better football player."
Reagor was wise to defer that question and give a nonchalant answer, but he knows Wentz is the franchise quarterback. When Reagor last spoke to the media in a WIP appearance Friday, it was hours before Hurts was selected by the Eagles. His thoughts on Wentz haven't changed with another quarterback in the mix.
"It's just a surreal feeling," Reagor said on playing with Wentz after he was drafted. "Like, I watched Carson Wentz. I watched him play. I'm like, 'Wow, this dude is amazing,' and now he's my quarterback. So, it's just, like I said, a surreal feeling, and ultimately, it's a blessing."
Again, there's no controversy in Philadelphia nor will there be one. The Eagles are "all in" on Wentz as the franchise quarterback and made sure there are no issues going forward.
"I hope Carson plays till he's 40, 42 years old," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told SportsRadio 94WIP Monday. "We just feel like this is the most important position in sports and we think this player has something to him.
"Someone said this to me, that's a successful money manager or stock guy or something, and they said when you hedge on something it's always expensive and everyone always complains about hedging or buying insurance until they need it."
