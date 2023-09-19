The New Orleans Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara for another week due to a three-game suspension that was handed down for his role in a Las Vegas fight, and his replacement is now dealing with an injury that could cause him to miss time.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that running back Jamaal Williams is expected to need "some time" to recover from a hamstring injury he suffered in the 20-17 Monday night win over the rival Carolina Panthers, via ESPN. Williams exited the matchup in the first half after rushing nine times for 29 yards, and did not return.

Williams was replaced by Tony Jones Jr., who rushed for 34 yards and his first two career touchdowns on 12 carries. The versatile Taysom Hill even took a couple snaps at running back and led the Saints with 75 rushing yards on nine carries.

Allen did have some good news to relay on Tuesday, however, as he said that rookie running back Kendre Miller should be a "full go" at practice this week, via SI.com. He could be in line to make his NFL debut on Sunday when the Saints travel to take on the 1-1 Green Bay Packers on a short week. Jones could be New Orleans' lead back this weekend, with some Hill and Miller sprinkled in as well.