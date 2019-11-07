Jamal Adams clears air with coach and GM, reaffirms his desire to remain with Jets long-term

One week after speaking with Jets CEO Christopher Johnson about wanting to remain with the New York Jets, Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams reaffirmed he wants to be a member of the team that drafted him. Adams, once again, does not want to be traded.

"I would love to be here, as simple as that," Adams said Thursday, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. "I want to bring success to this organization. I want to bring a Super Bowl to this organization. That's why I feel like I was placed in New York, to kind of pick up where my dad left off, you know what I mean?"

Adams also met with general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase to clear the air, one week after saying he was going to hold off on meeting with them. The trade deadline came and went, with time healing all wounds.

"It went well. I told them I don't hate those guys," Adams said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. "They said they don't hate me. I have nothing but love and respect for them, you know what I mean? We've moved on. We apologized to each other.

"We went about it a little different way on both ends. It is what it is. You live and learn. It's part of life. It's not going to hurt our relationship or how I feel about this organization."

Adams is the son of former New York Giants running back George Adams, who played his first four seasons in New York. Adams had an emotional press conference the day after the trade deadline passed (more on that here), explaining he's done everything they asked him to do in the three years he's been there. The Jets are clearly in a rebuilding stage, but Adams wants to be part of this team and their long-term future.

Adams can't be a free agent until his rookie deal is up next season, or the 2021 season if the Jets pick up his fifth-year option. Whether the Jets decide to extend Adams sooner rather than later (or open of trade talks again) will commence again this offseason, but all four parties appear to be on the same page (for now).