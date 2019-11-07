Jamal Adams clears air with coach and GM, reaffirms his desire to remain with Jets long-term
Adams was on the trade block ahead of the deadline but remains with the team that drafted him
One week after speaking with Jets CEO Christopher Johnson about wanting to remain with the New York Jets, Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams reaffirmed he wants to be a member of the team that drafted him. Adams, once again, does not want to be traded.
"I would love to be here, as simple as that," Adams said Thursday, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. "I want to bring success to this organization. I want to bring a Super Bowl to this organization. That's why I feel like I was placed in New York, to kind of pick up where my dad left off, you know what I mean?"
Adams also met with general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase to clear the air, one week after saying he was going to hold off on meeting with them. The trade deadline came and went, with time healing all wounds.
"It went well. I told them I don't hate those guys," Adams said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. "They said they don't hate me. I have nothing but love and respect for them, you know what I mean? We've moved on. We apologized to each other.
"We went about it a little different way on both ends. It is what it is. You live and learn. It's part of life. It's not going to hurt our relationship or how I feel about this organization."
Adams is the son of former New York Giants running back George Adams, who played his first four seasons in New York. Adams had an emotional press conference the day after the trade deadline passed (more on that here), explaining he's done everything they asked him to do in the three years he's been there. The Jets are clearly in a rebuilding stage, but Adams wants to be part of this team and their long-term future.
Adams can't be a free agent until his rookie deal is up next season, or the 2021 season if the Jets pick up his fifth-year option. Whether the Jets decide to extend Adams sooner rather than later (or open of trade talks again) will commence again this offseason, but all four parties appear to be on the same page (for now).
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Wilson discusses load management
The MVP candidate says each game matters too much for players to sit one out
-
Chargers vs. Raiders odds, expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Derek Carr and the Raiders.
-
Top Picks: TNF, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Hunt has mixed emotions ahead of return
Hunt is eligible to play this week after serving his eight-game suspension
-
A.J. Green says he probably won't play
For the ninth straight game, the Bengals won't have A.J. Green on the field
-
Redskins place Williams on NFI list
However, the Trent Williams saga is far from over
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...
-
Chargers vs. Raiders live updates, analysis
We're bringing you live updates and analysis of a huge game in the AFC playoff race