Jamal Adams denies he ever requested a trade, says Jets GM 'went behind his back'
The fireworks began after the NFL trade deadline passed
The 2019 NFL Trade Deadline was not one to remember. While there were rumors surrounding some of the biggest names in the sport, that big trade that we usually see come to fruition in the midnight hour never did. There were winners and losers, but not the blockbuster deals many expected.
One of those big names that were brought up several times on Tuesday was New York Jets safety Jamal Adams. The Pro Bowl defensive back has recorded 237 combined tackles, 23 passes defensed and two interceptions in his two and a half seasons in New York, and is regarded as one of the best safeties in the league. The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly interested in acquiring his services, but in the end, nothing happened.
Since Adams is from Texas, there was reported interest in a return to the Lone Star State. ESPN's Ryan Clark said on Tuesday afternoon that Adams would like to go play back home. After the 4 pm deadline, Adams indicated that this was "completely false."
To make matters worse, Adams also criticized Jets general manager Joe Douglas, saying that he went behind Adams' back by engaging in trade talks.
"At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York," tweeted Adams. "I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business."
Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets did engage in talks, and was only willing to part with Adams for a first-round pick and two second-round picks. Charles Robinson of Yahoo! also reports that the Jets did not open the conversation. They just simply picked up the phone.
What's interesting is that Adams says he was told by his agent on Monday that Douglas was shopping Adams -- that trade discussions centered around Adams did not begin today. While the star safety was adamant in staying in New York before this week, who knows if his mind has changed after what went down on Tuesday.
