Jamal Adams doesn't believe Rob Gronkowski will stay retired: 'He's not fooling me'

Adams believes Gronk will be back at some point

Earlier this offseason, Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement from the NFL. The Patriots released glowing statements about his career and everyone debated whether or not he was the greatest tight end of all time. And yet, within just a few days of the announcement itself, Gronk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, floated the idea that he might un-retire as soon as this season. 

There's at least one person who is very much buying into that possibility: New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, who stated earlier this offseason that he was sad to see Gronkowski retire. 

"He'll be back," Adams told reporters at the Jets' uniform unveiling Thursday, per the New York Post. "He'll be back. He's not fooling me."

As for why Adams was upset that Gronk chose to retire in the first place, "I was upset because going against him is what I look forward to," Adams said. "I like going against the best, and obviously, he was the best. I hope he comes back. I know he will. I don't believe it yet."

We'll just have to wait to find out who's right. If the Patriots start off the season slowly (not out of the realm of possibility considering they have gotten off to slow starts in the past), perhaps Tom Brady will give Gronk a call and ask him to return for one more run. And then Adams will get his chance to play against him again.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

