Jamal Adams 'hot name' in NFL trade deadline rumors, with Cowboys interested in former first-round pick
The Jets could be trading their star safety and trying to get a haul in return
No one is safe at the NFL's trade deadline it seems and this is especially true with the New York Jets, who are having discussions with multiple teams regarding just about every single player on their roster, including star safety Jamal Adams.
Buzz started building on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline about the Jets trying to move running back Le'Veon Bell, a fairly surprising development given Bell was signed to a big free-agent contract this offseason. (Make sure and follow all the trade deadline rumors here as they flood in and subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast to get our instant reaction trade deadline pod when it's up. You can listen to the trade deadline primer below.)
The decision to potentially trade Adams would be flat out shocking, but it actually sounds fairly likely according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Cimini reports the Jets do not appear entirely thrilled about investing in the safety position at a premium cost. Adams was the No. 6 overall pick just two years ago, and he's been an immediate impact player and a tone-setter for the defense since he arrived. He was an All-Rookie team guy his first year and a second team All-Pro last season.
Presumably dealing Adams would land the Jets multiple first-round picks or some kind of stud player in return.
There would certainly be suitors for Adams' services. The Eagles with their secondary issues and the Cowboys with a need at safety could both make sense. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cowboys "are the main player" and have inquired about Adams.
For a while now, the Cowboys have tried to land a high-end safety, including frequent pursuits of Earl Thomas last season. Dallas got very aggressive for Amari Cooper last season, giving up a first-round pick for the Raiders' wide receiver. It's very possible they believe that kind of impact player would be worth shoving their chips into the middle of the table.
Adams would be eligible for an extension this coming offseason, with it being his third completed year. But he would also have one more year left on his rookie deal, a fifth-year option that could be exercised and would carry with the trade, plus the possibility of a franchise tag.
Moving on from Adams would be a clear-cut sign the Jets are in a full-blown reboot, not that all of these previously moves
