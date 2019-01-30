Jamal Adams meets with Le'Veon Bell's agent, says Jets 'hoping we can grab him'

All-Pro New York Jets safety Jamal Adams apparently wasn't just in Orlando for the Pro Bowl this past week.

He was also there to recruit maybe the top free agent of the 2019 offseason.

As revealed to the New York Post's Brian Costello at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LIII, Adams used his time at the NFL's annual all-star game to sit down with Adisa Bakari, the agent for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. The meeting, Adams explained, was to make it clear that he'd like Bell playing in green next season.

"I'll tell you this: We're hoping we can grab him," Adams told Costello before joking he has yet to hear directly from Bell. "Man, he still hasn't hit me back. I'm kind of frustrated with him ... Nah, I'm not. I'm not frustrated with him at all."

As far as recruiting free agents goes, Adams said he wasn't joking. After telling Jets management at the end of 2018's 4-12 campaign that the roster needed improvement, per Costello, the two-year veteran began plotting some additional Pro Bowl meetings.

"I've definitely started (recruiting) with a couple of guys," Adams said. "I sat down with a couple of guys at the Pro Bowl. Hopefully we can get them there."

As for Bell, the disgruntled Steelers back sat out the entire 2018 season after refusing to sign Pittsburgh's franchise tag for a second consecutive year. The three-time Pro Bowler almost went the same route the year before, when he skipped training camp and the preseason, but remains a top-five player at his position with three 1,200-yard seasons and accomplished pass-catching numbers at age 26. He said on Twitter a year ago that $60 million "ain't enough to come run with the Jets" after a New York fan pleaded for him to join the team, but the Jets could be an even bigger player for his services on the 2019 free agent market now that they're flush with cap space.