Jamal Adams not expected to participate in Jets' virtual offseason program, per report

Jamal Adams has a year remaining on his rookie contract with the New York Jets. Even though the Jets have a fifth-year option for the former first-round pick, the franchise isn't in any rush to extend him. As a result of this, Adams isn't expected to participate in the Jets' virtual offseason program (which begins April 27), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adams' fifth-year option with the Jets would be $9.9 million, but the Jets don't have to make a decision until May 30. Even if New York picks up the option, it isn't fully guaranteed until the next year (March 2021). Adams is scheduled to make $7,172,348 this year (per Over The Cap). The Jets could use the franchise tag after the fifth-year option is complete, but a long-term extension would be best to keep Adams happy.

Adams and the Jets have had a rocky relationship over the past year. The Jets were reportedly considering trading Adams in the offseason, but there have been no teams linked to acquiring the Pro Bowl safety. New York would need to be blown away with an offer to even consider trading Adams at this point.

The Dallas Cowboys attempted to trade for Adams at the trade deadline last October, reportedly offering a first and third-round pick to acquire him. Adams denied he ever requested a trade, which led to some disagreements between him and the Jets front office. Adams cleared the air with Jets general manager Joe Douglas and expressed his desire to remain with the Jets long term.

A First Team All-Pro in 2019, Adams finished with 75 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, seven passes defensed and an interception. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Adams had just a 75.2 passer rating and completed just 55.3% of their passes.

The Jets would be wise to consider a long-term extension with Adams, considering he's arguably one of the best safeties in the game. Adams' best years are ahead of him.