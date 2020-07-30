Watch Now: Report: Jamal Adams, Seahawks Agree To No Contract Extension In 2020 Following Trade From Jets ( 2:30 )

Never one to bite his tongue, Jamal Adams had a lot to say via social media when news broke of the New York Jets decision to trade him to the Seattle Seahawks. His relationship with the former grew exceedingly toxic when general manager Joe Douglas didn't immediately offer the All-Pro safety an extension in early 2020, and rapidly devolved to finger-pointing by Adams that followed public trade demands and a recent interview questioning the leadership at the head coach, general manager and ownership level. From publicly lobbying of teams like the Dallas Cowboys to private messages sent to their players in the hopes of North Texas being his eventual landing spot in a trade, the Jets were ready to move on and got a kitchen-sink deal from the Seahawks to help woo them into doing just that.

As he settles into Seattle, he does so drenched in excitement for what's to come.

"I prayed on it hard," Adams told media via Periscope interview. "I asked God to place me where I needed to be -- whether that was to go back to New York or whether it was to be traded."

Recent reports have surfaced about Adams' commitment to the Seahawks, or lack thereof, seeing as both he and general manager Jon Schneider agreed to table any talks of a potential extension until 2021 -- with no promise he'll sign one then, either. While the two-time Pro Bowler didn't deny those reports, he did attempt to fuel optimism regarding his longterm future with the club.

"This is my calling, man," he said. "I'm here to stay. I'm excited to be a Seattle Seahawk, like I said. I'm really overwhelmed but, at the same time, it's so surreal to be around a great organization like Seattle.

"To be coached by legendary coaches, Hall of Fame coaches, and to play with Hall of Famers ... I'm just excited to be here. I'm here to help. And I can't wait to get out there in front of the 12th Man."

With Adams comes two years, minimum, of control for the Seahawks.

He is still under contract through the 2021 season by virtue of the Jets having executed his fifth-year option, and Seattle isn't exactly at a loss if no deal is agreed upon by the time his current contract expires. At that point, they'll have the option to place the franchise tag on him to buy themselves more time to work things out, which would also guarantee he remains in the Pacific Northwest through 2022. While they still have time to sort it all out, it's difficult to foresee a situation wherein the Seahawks allow him to walk after next season, considering they gave the Jets a package that included a first-round pick in both 2021 and 2022, along with a productive safety in Bradley McDougald.

It's to-be-determined if it'll be an issue, as it was just ahead of his divorce from the Jets but, for now, his plan for the Seahawks is what it once was in New York, before the wheels came off with the Jets.

"The plan is to retire here."



It's exactly what the Seahawks want to hear, but time will tell if this plan changes as well.