It appears as if Jets safety Jamal Adams will get his wish of being traded out of New York granted in the near future. Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that GM Joe Douglas is open to trading him before the start of the season if the right deal comes along. That said, the safety and his camp are currently not allowed to seek out a trade themselves with interested teams.

Adams originally requested a trade out of New York in mid-June, putting the wheels in motion that may ultimately result in the end of his three-year stint with the Jets, the club that selected him No. 6 overall at the 2017 NFL Draft. Really, this request is the culmination of a turbulent offseason between the two parties, as Adams highlighted to the News, and particularly revolves around the two-time Pro Bowler looking for a contract extension. Adams says that Douglas had originally expressed a desire to hammer out an extension, but then flip-flopped to the point of no return where he eventually told him that they were tabling conversations until next offseason.

"If they would have just simply said, 'You know what, Jamal — we're not going to look to pay you this year, we want to keep adding players — I would have respected that more," Adams told the News. "I would say, 'You know what? I respect it. As a man, I get it. I understand it's a business.' But for them to tell me that they're going to pay me and then not send over a proposal after they said that's what they were going to, that's where we go wrong. And then for you to ignore me, that's why I have a problem."

This has been a tumultuous offseason for the Jets both on the football operations side and all the way at the top with ownership. Just this week CNN and the New York Times reported some damning, racial, sexual, and ethical allegations against owner Woody Johnson, who is the current US ambassador to the UK. Johnson has denied these allegations. In response to all this, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports that teams believe they have a better chance of landing Adams on a cheaper deal with the organization in a bit of disarray.

Coupled in this report from the New York Daily News that the Jets are now open to trading Adams is the safety's remarks about his current head coach Adam Gase. The 24-year-old, who claims he hasn't spoken to Gase since his exit interview back on December 30, says he simply isn't the man for the job. Gase did describe earlier this offseason that his relationship with Adams is "good."

"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," Adams said. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building.

"At the end of the day, he doesn't address the team," Adams added. "If there's a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we're playing sh---y and we're losing, he doesn't address the entire team as a group at halftime. He'll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it."

Despite his desire to leave the Jets, Adams, who was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019, did say that he will report to training camp on-time and will be "showing up for my teammates." Adams added that he ultimately wants "to be with an organization that wants to win and do things the right way."