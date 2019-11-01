Jamal Adams says talk with Jets CEO Christopher Johnson 'went well,' still not ready to meet with Gase, GM

Jamal Adams won't back down from expressing how he feels, which has made for an interesting week of media sessions after New York Jets practices. Days after the Jets had Adams on the trade block (but didn't deal him), Adams met with Jets CEO Christopher Johnson on how he wants to be a member of the Jets after all the trade rumblings.

Adams' feelings are what they are, but the Jets' Pro Bowl safety admitted the meeting "went well."

"At the end of the day, I'm not just a football player. I'm a human," Adams said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. "That's what I explained to Mr. Johnson. Mr. Johnson understands that. I'm human. That's why I respect him so much."

Adams had an emotional press conference the day after the trade deadline passed (more on that here), explaining he's done everything they asked him to do in the three years he's been there. The Jets are clearly in a rebuilding stage, and the trade rumors that circulated around Adams indicate he may not be part of the team's long-term plans. Adams can't be a free agent until his rookie deal is up next season, or the 2021 season if the Jets pick up his fifth-year option.

The uncertain future has bugged Adams, knowing his status with the Jets over the next few years is in doubt. Adams has a viable social media presence and has heard the backlash toward his statements over the past few days.

"People are saying they're not fans of me anymore. Come on, man. I play a beautiful game. I'm happy here," Adams said. "I'm happy to go to war with these guys. I'm happy to be a part of this organization. We've got a season. I'm not focused on that man. That's outside noise.

"Everybody's calling me a diva. Everybody's calling me everything. That's fine. I've done everything by the book. I've never not played hard. I've done everything for this team through adversity. I'm at peace. I'm happy."

Don't expect Adams to have that meeting with general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase. He's still not ready for that yet, which is understandable given Adams doesn't want to say anything he'll regret.

"I'm going to talk to those guys eventually," Adams said. "Right now, I'm not in a place to talk to them. I'm just not. You have to respect that."