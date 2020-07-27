Watch Now: Player Perspective: Jamal Adams Traded to the Seahawks ( 10:53 )

When the initial grades rolled out on the Jamal Adams trade, it was the Seattle Seahawks just barely edging the New York Jets on a report card in which they both landed high marks. The final grade might obviously change for both teams, but possibly the former before the latter -- depending upon if general manager John Schneider can get Adams to agree to a contract extension. The problem is, after lobbying desperately for one in New York prior to demanding a trade due to a lack of one, it appears a freed Adams would now prefer to bet on himself in 2020.

It was initially unclear if the All-Pro safety put the Seahawks at ease in the trade deal by guaranteeing he'd sign a contract extension in 2020, or at least negotiate one in good faith, but that apparently isn't the case. Just ahead of the deal being struck, Adams and the Seahawks reportedly agreed to table contract talks until 2021, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, with no promise he'd agree to whatever they offer him at that point. This guarantees he'll earn only only $3.59 million in 2020, although it's the Jets being forced to eat the amount as dead money to move Adams out of New York.

Given what was given up to land Adams, however, the Seahawks now find themselves in a precarious position.

The goal of Schneider and coach Pete Carroll is to [finally] locate the successor to Kam Chancellor and/or Earl Thomas, and Adams presents them with a rare hybrid ability that instantly makes him the guy. They paid a pretty penny to acquire the upgrade though, by way of sending safety Bradley McDougald, a 2021 third-round pick and two first-round picks (2021 + 2022) in exchange for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick. With the mid-round picks being very nearly a wash, it's the two firsts that stick out like a sore thumb, considering it was already a steep price to pay for safety of any regard -- but especially one who won't promise to stick around in free agency.

The Seahawks have control of Adams' rights through 2021, and will pay him $9.86 million next season if he plays the final year of his contract without signing an extension, but it's clear the two-time Pro Bowler believes he'll find another gear under the tutelage of Carroll. That would allow him to command a higher price a year from now than what he would've gotten from the an unwilling Jets team, in his journey to become the highest-paid safety in the history of the league. Given what the Seahawks mortgaged to get him on their roster, Adams is finally enjoying some leverage in his contract talks after having had none whatsoever in New York.



If the Jets wanted him to stay, he would've had no recourse, but they got a deal they couldn't refuse from Seattle, which gets one of the best safeties in the league -- but who it'll also need to convince to stick around. Should the Seahawks only have Adams for two seasons, and especially if neither of those years yields a Super Bowl win, they will have failed this trade with flying colors.



No pressure.