The New York Jets were able to receive hefty compensation in exchange for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, a player who wanted a new contract and someone the franchise didn't want as part of its rebuild. Jets head coach Adam Gase said both Adams and the Jets got want they wanted in the blockbuster trade that sent Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

"We wish him nothing but the best," Gase said in a conference call Tuesday, via Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. "He was an incredible talent that I feel lucky enough to be around for that year. ... The whole situation ends up being a win-win for both sides."

This comes less than a week after Adams questioned if Gase was the right man to lead the Jets, which is what helped facilitate the trade to the Seahawks.

"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," Adams said last week. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building.

"At the end of the day, he doesn't address the team. If there's a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we're playing sh---y and we're losing, he doesn't address the entire team as a group at halftime. He'll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it."

The Jets received a first-round and third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022, and safety Bradley McDougald from Seattle in the deal. The Seahawks acquired Adams and a 2020 fourth-round pick. New York has two first-round picks, a second-round pick and two third-round picks in 2021 along with two first-round picks in 2022 -- prime real estate for a franchise rebuild that could center around quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Seahawks added an All-Pro safety in Adams to a secondary that features Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers, and Quandre Diggs. Adams is another cornerstone in Seattle's attempt to win a Super Bowl for Russell Wilson, recognizing the window to compete for a championship over the next few seasons.

Both teams got what they wanted in the deal, making it hard to determined a true winner of this deal. This will all depend on how the Jets utilize their draft picks over the next several seasons.