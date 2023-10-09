As the ball sailed through the air 58 yards down the field into Ja'Marr Chase's hands for a 63-yard touchdown, many fans probably had the same thought: The Cincinnati Bengals are back.

After completing just two passes of 15+ air yards in the first four games of the season, Joe Burrow threw the longest pass in terms of air yards in his career on Sunday, per Next Gen Stats. The former No. 1 overall pick is still dealing with his calf injury, but Burrow had his best game of the year so far in the 34-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for 317 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Chase was again his main weapon on offense, as the star wideout caught 15 of 19 targets for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He became the fourth player in NFL history to record 15 receptions, 190 or more receiving yards and three touchdowns in a single game, and set a Bengals single-game record with his 15 receptions. When Chase was asked after the game if the offense is closer to being on track, he agreed they were.

"We've taken a step closer to who we really are," Chase said, via the Bengals' official website. "We keep facing adversity this year. It's not going to be an easy season and right now we just keep taking it step by step into next week."

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 60 REC 44 REC YDs 476 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

At 1-3, Burrow indicated last week that the matchup vs. the Cardinals was a must-win game for the Bengals, and they were able to take care of business. Cincy had scored just 49 combined points in its first four games. The Bengals dropped 34 on Sunday.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 62.4 YDs 1045 TD 5 INT 3 YD/Att 5.3 View Profile

Chase was asked if this victory could serve as the turning point for the Bengals' season. Sitting at 2-3 and last place in the AFC North, he's very aware the job is not done yet.

"Definitely, you could say that. We definitely needed this win," Chase said. "We needed that New Orleans win (last season) bad too. I just want to say we're making the right steps forward right now. Just keep pushing and moving forward."