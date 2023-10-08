Ja'Marr Chase set another Bengals franchise record during Cincinnati's 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. The Pro Bowl receiver caught 15 passes to break Carl Pickens' 25-year-old franchise record for the most receptions in a single game.

Chase broke the record nearly 25 years to the day after Pickens caught 13 passes for 204 yards that included the game-winning score in Cincinnati's come-from-behind win over the Steelers on Oct. 11, 1998. A two-time Pro Bowler, Pickens led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 17 during the 1995 season.

Already the franchise's career single-game leader in receiving yards (266 against the Chiefs in 2021) and single-season leader in receiving yards (1,455 in '21), Chase's big day Sunday included three touchdown catches and 192 receiving yards. His second touchdown catch, a 63-yard bomb from Joe Burrow, gave the Bengals a 24-14 lead less than two minutes into the second half.

Chase's third touchdown, a three-yard reception from Burrow, helped seal Cincinnati's second win of the season and first road victory.

After showing frustration after their Week 4 loss, Chase, who said he's "always f---ing open" last Sunday, proved his words were true with his impressive Week 5 effort.

Bengals fans are surely hoping that Chase's big game is a sign of things to come for an offense that struggled during the season's first month. And despite their 1-3 start, Cincinnati (who is now 2-3 after Sunday's win) is just one game out of first place in the AFC North following Pittsburgh's win over Baltimore earlier in the day.