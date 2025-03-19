Ja'Marr Chase reset the non-quarterback market with his new four-year, $161 million deal (with $112 million guaranteed), as the Bengals broke the bank to keep Joe Burrow happy this offseason by re-signing his two top targets in Chase and Tee Higgins.

Chase has been one of the NFL's most productive and consistent receivers since joining the Bengals, as he and Burrow picked up right where they left off at LSU. Over his four years in Cincinnati, Chase has 395 catches for 5,425 yards and 46 touchdowns, acclimating himself quickly to life in the NFL and establishing himself as one of the best pass-catchers in all of football. While the on-field transition has been easy, off the field Chase is still trying to get used to life in southern Ohio.

On Wednesday, Chase and Higgins met with the media in Cincinnati to discuss their new contracts, and Chase couldn't help but note that while he has set down roots and come to love the city, he still isn't used to the (in his eyes) less than stellar food.

"At the end of the day, the food's not the best, but we can work on that," Chase said with a laugh. "I'm from New Orleans, I'm not used to the food yet."

I'm sure the Skyline Chili defenders will be readying their replies to Chase, but it's hard to blame a man that grew up in one of the great food cities in the world, New Orleans, for finding it hard to adapt to the cuisine of Cincinnati. I particularly love that Chase tries to position it as an area for improvement with the "we can work on that," like Cincinnati just needs to get in the kitchen and grind a little harder. With $112 million guaranteed, Chase could do his part and import a couple chefs from New Orleans to open a restaurant and help bring Cincy's food scene up to his standards.