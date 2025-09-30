The Cincinnati Bengals looked out of sync after a promising opening drive Monday night, struggling to move the ball and committing costly mistakes in a 28-3 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos. Frustration boiled over on the sideline and in the locker room, with star receiver Ja'Marr Chase openly questioning the Bengals desire to compete.

"Urgency is there, but you've got to want it," Chase said. "Today it didn't look like we wanted it."

The Bengals have now endured back-to-back blowouts without quarterback Joe Burrow, who remains sidelined with a toe injury. Monday's game offered little reprieve from their struggles as Cincinnati managed just 159 total offensive yards and punted on each of its final eight possessions. The 11 accepted penalties for 65 yards compounded the woes, not including several additional infractions that Denver declined.

Chase led the Bengals in targets with eight but finished with five catches for 23 yards. At one point in the second half, Chase had a prolonged sideline conversation with Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, reflecting the frustration on both sides.

"We were just talking about the possession," Chase said. "Talking about what plays we can run and how can we attack certain coverages and get our playmakers the ball."

Taylor said the exchange was frustration from wanting to compete, not dissent.

"It comes across as emotional, but that's just a captain that works his tail off," Taylor said. "All he wants to do is win the game. All he wants to do is affect the game. Often times, he feels like, 'If I have the ball in my hand, I can do that.' And I don't disagree with him."

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, starting in place of Burrow for the second consecutive week, threw for 125 yards on 14-of-25 passing with no touchdowns. Browning insisted Cincinnati's effort was not the issue, though he acknowledged that the lack of production leaves plenty for everyone to examine.

"I never question anybody's effort in the locker room," Browning said. "I don't really think that's how everything goes for the Bengals."

Looking ahead, Cincinnati now turns its focus to Week 5, when the Bengals host the Detroit Lions.