Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase appeared to suffer a lower body injury on Tuesday, limping and heading to the sideline during practice. After practice, Chase told ESPN radio that he suffered a little "hyperextension" and could have kept going if needed.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw the ball down the nearside of the field to Chase, who landed awkwardly and immediately grabbed at his left leg. He crawled on the field and was visibly hobbling as he went to the sideline. After reaching the sideline, Chase went back down on the field, once again crawling and appearing in pain. Trainers immediately ran to him to assist.

Here is a look at what happened:

According to CBS Cincinnati, his limp seemed to subside after some time.

The two-time first-team All-Pro was seen walking around and talking to his teammates.

The five-time Pro Bowler is a valuable part of the Bengals offense and any absence would be a major blow to the team.

The 26-year-old finished last season with 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns and did so without Burrow, who was out with a toe injury, for nine weeks. His best season came in 2024, when he finished with career highs in receptions (127), yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17). The exceptional year helped him earn a four-year, $161 million contract extension.

The former LSU star has been Burrow's favorite pass catcher since joining the team as the No. 5 overall pick in 2021. The wide receiver room also includes star Tee Higgins, who was second in receiving yards the last two seasons.

Chase missed five games in 2022 due to a hairline hip fracture and an AC joint sprain cost him one game in 2023.