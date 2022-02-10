Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a sensational rookie season that was filled with many highlight plays. Now Chase and the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. With the game being played at SoFi Stadium, the Rams have a bit of home-field advantage. However, the Bengals won two straight road games to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. Chase is one of the top players who bettors are targeting in the 2022 Super Bowl prop bets.

The latest 2022 Super Bowl prop odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the over-under for Chase receiving yards at 78.5, and you can also get +1200 betting Chase to win the Super Bowl 2022 MVP. Which Chase props should you target? Before making any Super Bowl 56 prop picks, be sure to see the top Ja'Marr Chase props from the SportsLine Projection Model.

One of the 2022 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Chase goes over 78.5 receiving yards (-115). Chase has been terrific during the NFL playoffs. He is currently leading the team with 20 catches for 279 yards with three scores. The 2021 No. 5 overall pick has snagged four passes of 20-plus yards downfield.

In total, he's gone over 78.5 in four of last six games, dating back to the regular season. One of the games where he didn't clear this number was the regular-season finale against the Browns. The Bengals didn't play their starters the whole game, so don't much stock in that one.

The recent trends suggest that Chase has a great chance to top this yardage total and SportsLine's model is calling for him to clear it as well, making it the value play on this Super Bowl 56 prop.

