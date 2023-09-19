The start of the 2023 NFL season for the Bengals has been a bumpy one. The club is off to an 0-2 start, which has been headlined by an extremely sluggish showing offensively. After Week 2, Cincinnati ranks last in total yards per game (212) and 30th in passing yards per game (141.5). And as you look deep into the depth chart, you can see a noticeable drop-off in production from star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase has registered 70 yards receiving through the first two weeks combined. For reference, the wideout had 10 games where he went over this total in his 15 games played a season ago (including playoffs). Part of the issue is quarterback Joe Burrow continuing to find his way back to full strength after suffering a calf injury that kept him out most of training camp and all of the preseason (he also tweaked the calf in Sunday's loss to Baltimore).

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 17 REC 10 REC YDs 70 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

However, it also could be the lack of throws downfield, which Chase highlighted coming out of Week 2.

"I mean, we really haven't took that many shots downfield," Chase said, via NFL.com. "You look at the past two games, you don't really see that many shots downfield. Got to take more shots downfield. I mean, that's why we got deep-threat guys. Take a chance."

The longest pass Chase has hauled in this season has gone for 13 yards. Through two games, Burrow has a completed air yards total of 111, which is the lowest in the league. A year ago, Cincinnati ranked eighth most in the league in the same category.

"Got to get some go routes in there -- just get some downfield shots," Chase said. "That way, we can come back to anything else underneath."

After Sunday's loss, Burrow did acknowledge that they "need to get [Chase] involved" and the Bengals will get the opportunity to do so when they host the Rams to wrap up Week 3 on Monday. Whether Burrow will be able to suit up, however, remains up in the air as the team tries to get his calf ready to go for the game against the Rams.