The Cincinnati Bengals have now won a season-best three straight games, and are 7-2 in their last nine contests after starting the season 0-2. They have a big AFC Championship rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in Cincinnati, and head coach Zac Taylor is expected to return his best offensive playmaker to the lineup.

Per NFL Media, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase is set to return to the field this week. The second-year receiver has been dealing with a hip injury, and has missed the last four games. His quarterback, Joe Burrow, told reporters last week that he expected Chase to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans. He was reportedly close in doing so, but ultimately did not. Cincy defeated Tennessee, 20-16.

The Bengals offense impressed this past weekend in Nashville, as Tennessee native Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown, while Samaje Perine racked up 93 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in place of the injured Joe Mixon.

Chase will be a welcomed addition to an offense that's heating up. The 7-4 Bengals share a record with the rival Baltimore Ravens, and are right in the playoff mix. Chase is averaging 86.4 receiving yards and just under one touchdown reception per game this season. Despite the injury, Chase had his two best individual performances before being sidelined, catching seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints, and eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.