Ja'Marr Chase issued a public apology for spitting on Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey during the Bengals' Week 11 loss to Pittsburgh. Chase, who initially denied spitting on Ramsey, will play in Cincinnati's Thanksgiving Day game against the Ravens after he serverd his suspension for a Week 12 loss to the New England Patriots.

"What I did was wrong," Chase said in a statement he posted on Instagram. "The circumstances don't matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There's zero place in our sport -- or life -- for that level of disrespect."

Chase apologized "to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization." He also extended an apology to his coaches, teammates, the Bengals' organization and his fans while vowing that he "won't let it happen again."

"I do not take anyone who wears my jersey for granted," he said. "I do not take my position as a role model lightly. As someone who strives to lead with character and authenticity, I should have taken immediate accountability for what happened. I am committed to earning back your respect -- not just with words, but with my actions, day after day, on and off the field."

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 117 REC 79 REC YDs 861 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

With his suspension behind him, Chase will now resume the task of helping the 3-8 Bengals get back on track, staring with Thursday night's road game against the Ravens. Helping his cause will be the return of Joe Burrow, who is slated to play for the first time since he suffered turf toe back in Week 2.

The Bengals will not, however, have fellow wideout Tee Higgins against the Ravens after he sustained a concussion during this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots.