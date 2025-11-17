Ja'Marr Chase has been suspended for one game by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit on Jalen Ramsey during the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Bengals. Chase will be out for the Bengals' upcoming home game against the Patriots this Sunday.

In addition to not playing in Week 12, Chase will also forfeit his weekly paycheck of $448,333 along with a $58,823 per game active bonus. The total he'll be out: $507,156.

Ramsey was ejected from Pittsburgh's 34-12 win over the Bengals after throwing a punch at Chase early in the fourth quarter. He said afterward that his actions were the byproduct of Chase spitting on him, an accusation that Chase denied.

Referee Bill Vinovich said afterward that his crew did not see Chase spit on Ramsey. The NFL, however, clearly determined that Chase did in fact spit on the Steelers' free safety.

Chase's suspension is in line with what Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter received after he spit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott back in Week 1. Carter, who spit on Prescott prior to the game starting, was ejected for the entirety of that game and was also fined $57,222, which for Carter was the equivalent of losing a game check.

Chase's absence will be a significant blow for a Bengals team that has won just one game since losing quarterback Joe Burrow to injury back in Week 2.

A Pro Bowl receiver each of the past four years, Chase led the NFL with 76 receptions through 11 weeks. He wasn't much of a factor in Cincinnati's latest loss, however, as he caught just 3 of 10 targets for 30 yards during the Bengals' loss to the Steelers.