The Cleveland Browns are standing up for Deshaun Watson, who was applauded by fans after being carted off the field with an Achilles injury that likely will end his season. Some fans cheered as Watson went to the ground, demonstrating how polarizing Watson is among the fan base.

Myles Garrett said his peace regarding the treatment of Watson. Jameis Winston, who was the No. 2 quarterback for Cleveland until this week, also stuck his neck out for his quarterback.

"The way I was raised, I was taught to love. No matter the circumstances," Winston said, via Cleveland 19 News. "Especially for people who do right by you. I am very upset to the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years. And he put his body and life on the line for this city every single day.

"Regardless of your perception. Regardless of what you thought should have happened with him, he committed every single day that I've been here to be the best that he can be for this team.

"The way I was raised, I would never pull a man when he's down. But I will be the person to lift him up."

Watson was 15 of 17 for 128 yards before his injury. He was booed during pregame introductions and has struggled since signing his $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns in 2022. Watson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than two dozen women for inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions in Texas, prior to the trade to Cleveland. Many of those civil lawsuits were settled.

Winston, who had allegations of sexual assault against him in the past, didn't mention his past first hand when defending Watson. Winston also was suspended three games by the NFL for his involvement in an alleged groping incident in 2018.

"All of us have unique experiences," Winston said. "All of us have circumstances, conditions, and facts that we face every single day. I pride myself in being a man of increase and a man that wants the best out of everybody.

"I do not want the treatment that Deshaun Watson has received from these passionate fans."