Jameis Winston has the opportunity to reestablish his NFL career as a starting quarterback with the New Orleans Saints. But he has to beat out Taysom Hill for the job first.

Winston, who returned to the Saints on a one-year deal, will battle for the starting quarterback job now that Drew Brees has retired. The former No. 1 overall pick is excited to compete for the gig -- and the continuation of his NFL career in the process.

"I embrace every competition and I know Taysom's a competitive guy as well, and that's where I'll leave that," Winston said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday. "I'm excited to be getting back with this team. And being around him, being in that room with him again, competing, challenging each other and leading a team, to where we want to be, because I know that is what we both want. We both want the Lombardi Trophy. We both want that.

"Something that I experienced last year that will impact me forever, is being able to play in those meaningful games, being in the playoffs, competing with your teammates to a deeper level. And that's what I'm about, competing and winning games. And that's what we're going to do."

The Saints are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs with the most wins in the NFL over the last four seasons, but that was mostly accomplished by Brees in his final years in the league. Winston has the opportunity to continue helping New Orleans remain one of the powers in the NFC, even with limited on-field experience with the team.

Saints head coach Sean Payton chose Hill over Winston last year and has a good sample size of the Saints' offense under Hill, who completed 71.9% of his passes for 834 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 39 times for 209 yards (5.36 yards per carry) with four touchdowns in four games. Hill recorded a 96.9 passer rating in his four starts as the Saints went 3-1 during that stretch.

Winston threw just 11 passes in the regular season, but threw a 56-yard touchdown pass in the Saints' NFC divisional round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is fully aware not to take Hill lightly, even with the apparent talent gap between the two quarterbacks.

"I admire Taysom. Just his ability to do literally everything and the same thing, seeing him -- how he works in that room, the way he maneuvers, how he handled all of his responsibilities like a pro and really handled all of his responsibilities and getting a chance to grow with him and compete with him," Winston said. "I'm excited because I know the type of teammate that I have and I know the type of teammate that I'm going to be to him.

"All we're going to do is help elevate each other and to lead each other into great paths together. So I'm excited to be back with him and be his teammate and see where we can go together."