Jameis Winston expected to miss at least two weeks due to banged up shoulder

If the 2-5 Buccaneers are going to save their season over the next couple of weeks, they're going to have to do it with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter announced on Monday that Jameis Winston will miss a couple of weeks after re-injuring his shoulder during Tampa's 30-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday. Winston originally injured the shoulder back in Week 6, but it hasn't really healed because he keeps getting hit.

Winston underwent an MRI on Monday morning and that's when doctors recommended that the quarterback should be shut down for the next couple of weeks so that his shoulder can finally heal.

"As a result of that MRI, he's going to be out for the next couple of weeks and we'll be activating Ryan Griffin to the 53-man roster this week," Koetter said, via the Buccaneers official website.

Although Winston could end up missing a few weeks, Koetter stressed that the current timeline will only call for him to miss two games.

"Right now, they're saying at least two weeks," Koetter said.

The Buccaneers coach also added that he doesn't expect Winston to miss the rest of the season.

"Not right now, that's not what I've been told," Koetter said.

Although Winston has played in each of Tampa's past three games since injuring his shoulder, Koetter made the decision to pull him at halftime of Sunday's game against New Orleans after watching his quarterback take another rough hit. At that point, Fitzpatrick came in and threw for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers have struggled since Winston went down with his injury in a 38-33 loss to the Cardinals back in Week 6. Including that game, the Bucs have gone 0-4 since then and Winston has looked horrible. In his one half of play against the Saints, the Buccaneers quarterback went 7 of 13 for 67 yards.

With Winston out, that means the Buccaneers will turn to Fitzpatrick for the immediate future. Although Fitzpatrick hasn't started a game this year, he did play a full half against both Arizona and New Orleans. Right now, it looks like the Buccaneers' quarterback option behind Fitzpatrick will be Ryan Griffin, who will be called up from the practice squad this week, as Koetter mentioned.

It's almost fitting that Fitzpatrick will be the Bucs starting quarterback this week because it means that he'll have a chance to get revenge on one of his former teams, the Jets. The former Jets quarterback, who spent the past two seasons in New York, will be starting against his old team in Week 10 and the Dolphins in Week 11.

It also means we can add Winston's name to the list of players who have been cursed by Fitzpatrick.

This week's game will be the first start that Winston has missed since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.