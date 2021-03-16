The quarterback carousel has proven to be a wild one this offseason, and Jameis Winston has even gotten involved. On the NFL's first day of legal tampering, Winston reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. While he's locked in with New Orleans again, that doesn't mean he will 100% be the starting quarterback in 2021.

Despite leading the NFL in passing yards and throwing for the second-most touchdowns in 2019, Winston's turnover struggles led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to look elsewhere for a quarterback -- and it clearly worked out for them. Winston spent this past season as Drew Brees' backup with the Saints He played in just four regular-season games and completed 63.6% of his passes for a total of 75 yards. When Brees went down with an injury in the regular season, Saints head coach Sean Payton opted to go with Taysom Hill over Winston as the starter, and Hill went 3-1 in his first four career starts. If you're interested in what was Winston's short journey in free agency, this live article is a great spot to recap the action.

Jameis Winston NO • QB • 2 CMP% 63.6 YDs 75 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

Scouting report on Winston (pros and cons)

Pros:

Big arm

Explosive downfield thrower

Athletic, more mobile than he's given credit for

Cons:

Decision-making questions/Turnover magnet

Inconsistent accuracy

Will take chances with the ball when he shouldn't

Free agent timeline

Sean Payton says Saints will have QB competition, doesn't rule out adding free agent

March 16: The Saints restructured the deal of Taysom Hill and are re-signing Jameis Winston, ensuring both quarterbacks will be back in New Orleans for 2021. Which player will actually get the job, however, is yet to be determined. Speaking on "The Dan Patrick Show" Tuesday, Payton revealed his plans for Winston and Hill -- but didn't rule out adding another quarterback to the mix.

"I think we are, and look, they'll be a few calls we'll make -- but our goal coming into the offseason was to obviously re-sign Jameis," Payton said. "Taysom played for us in four games last year and we'll let those guys go to work and I'm excited about it. I'm excited about those two. Those guys are fun to be around. I told both of them they are going to compete for this position. Now, there are a few things that may still be out there but I see those two competing for this position."

Jameis Winston to re-sign with the Saints on a one-year deal

March 15: In the aftermath of Drew Brees announcing his retirement from the NFL, the New Orleans Saints have taken what could prove to be a monumental step in replacing No. 9. As Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report, the club has agreed to a deal with quarterback Jameis Winston that will keep him in New Orleans. Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that it's a one-year deal for Winston that is worth up to $12 million.

Saints star hints at team's next starting quarterback

Feb. 25: It appears Sean Payton has already decided who the next starting quarterback is going to be and during a recent interview on "The Great Dane" Podcast with Morten Andersen, (Cam) Jordan revealed the name of that player.

The subject came up when Andersen asked Jordan if Taysom Hill would be the team's next starting quarterback.

"Jameis Winston up next, I believe, is what Sean Payton said," Jordan said.

Sean Payton says Saints have 'good vision' for Jameis Winston

Feb. 3: In an exclusive interview with Will Brinson and CBS Sports' Pick Six NFL Podcast, coach Sean Payton indicated that Brees' announcement on his 2021 plans will arrive "in the next week or two," then made it clear the team has a "good vision" for the QBs who spent 2020 behind Brees, saying the Saints want to re-sign Jameis Winston, presumably as a potential successor.

"I think (a decision from Brees) is coming in the next week or two," Payton said. "There's a wear and tear in these years, especially at that position. I think that's something in the next week, week and a half, he's going to address and announce. Meanwhile, we're meeting -- most teams, right, at the end of the season, you meet on your own roster. You spend a good portion of the week going through each player, talking about the season, where they're at, where they're going. We've gone through the quarterbacks. Of course we've read all of those players. Taysom Hill, who's in the building. Jameis, who's a free agent, who we hope to sign here, sooner or later. We've got a pretty good vision with those players. I think within the next week we'll know a little bit more."

