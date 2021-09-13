Athletes, they are just like us. Which means they also sometimes get confused while speaking. After dominating the Green Bay Packers and putting up a fantastic performance at quarterback, New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston gave quite the quote in his postgame interview.

It seemed at first like Winston had a clear message and a path he was going on with his answer, but then just could not remember what he was trying to say. Who hasn't been there though?

Here's what Winston said:

"I just think we were prepared, you know ... what my trainer, he told me, he said, what did he say? He just told us to be prepared."

Whatever the trainer said, I am sure it was inspirational -- and more important is that it clearly worked. Winston finished the game with five, count 'em five, touchdowns against the Packers. The 27-year-old went 14 of 20 with 148 yards and no interceptions on top of the handful of touchdowns.

Maybe after a performance like that he's just exhausted and doesn't have the energy to recall what his trainer told him hours before. It's understandable.

Winston's efforts helped the New Orleans cruise by Green Bay with a 38-3 win. A solid way to start the season.