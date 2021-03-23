The New Orleans Saints will be starting a new chapter in 2021 after longtime quarterback Drew Brees decided to retire this offseason. Brees leaves the game with a Hall of Fame resume, as he is the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards, completions and completion percentage, won two Offensive Player of the Year awards and was named Super Bowl XLIV MVP. With Brees now gone, the Saints have a big decision to make when it comes to who will replace the legendary signal-caller under center.

The two candidates appear to be Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston -- both of whom were on the Saints roster last year and re-signed with the club this offseason. Winston spent just one season under Brees, but may have an advantage since he has more experience in the NFL starting games as a traditional quarterback. While Winston led the NFL in passing yards with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. Many Saints fans are hoping working with Brees and head coach Sean Payton will help him develop into the player the Buccaneers thought they were getting when he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, Winston spoke to reporters about the kind of impact Brees had on him as a person and a player. Winston's emotional response shows just how invaluable Brees was to his city, his team and the players he shared the field with.

"I love you, and it was a privilege to get to learn from you last year, and really just see what I've admired from afar, it was real," Winston also said. "I'm thankful that you've shown me how to be an NFL quarterback, man. That was a privilege."

Winston said that being able to have a season with Brees was a dream of his, and seeing his resilience and approach to the game was inspiring. It certainly seems like Winston took away plenty of life lessons from the star quarterback, and will use those in his attempt to establish himself as the Saints' lead man this offseason.