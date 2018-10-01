Jameis Winston gets his starting job back, will be Buccaneers quarterback in Week 6

Ryan Fitzpatrick's run as the starting quarterback in Tampa Bay is coming to an end.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter announced on Monday that Fitzpatrick will be heading back to the bench for Tampa's next game in order to make way for Jameis Winston, who will be getting his starting job back. The Buccaneers have a Week 5 bye, which means that Winston won't make his first start of the season until Oct. 14, when the Bucs travel to Atlanta for Week 6.

Fitzpatrick was the named the team's starter over the summer after Winston was hit with a three-game suspension. Winston was investigated by the NFL for nearly seven months over an incident that occurred more than two years ago. After the investigation was complete, the NFL found that Winston inappropriately touched an an Uber driver in Arizona back in March 2016.

Although Koetter refused to publicly commit to Winston as his team's starting quarterback, the Buccaneers coach said that bringing Jameis back for Week 6 was the team's plan all along.

"First thing I did [after I found out about the suspension] was look at our schedule and see where we were," Koetter said Monday, via PewterReport.com. "Saw that Pittsburgh was our third game on a Monday night, Chicago was our fourth game on the road [in a] short week. In the back of mind, from that point on, I kind of had it in my head that Fitz would start the first four games and Jameis start in Atlanta, unless we were either playing lights out in a good way or lights out like we did [on Sunday] in a bad way."

Basically, if the Fitzmagic tour had continued, it sounds like Koetter would have kept Fitzpatrick under center. The Bucs backup quarterback had a historical three-game run this season where he became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards in three consecutive games.

Unfortunately for Fitzpatrick though, that run came to a crashing end during a 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday where he threw for just 126 yards.

"In no way is this on Fitz that we lost like we did yesterday," Koetter said. "Fitz didn't play as well as he had been playing, but this was a 100 percent team [loss]. We brought Fitz here two years ago to be a mentor for Jameis and to be a guy that could fill in if Jameis was out for injury. Both times we've asked Fitz to fill in -- for a three-game stretch a year ago, he went 2-1… and he led us to 2-2 this year -- so job well done. In fact, excellent. I think any team in the league would take that."

Not only did Koetter commit to playing Winston in Week 6, but the Bucs coach basically committed to playing him for the rest of the time that Koetter is in Tampa Bay.

"Fitz's combination of experience, talent and leadership is valued at a very high level here, but at the same time, Jameis Winston is the guy who's going to be here way longer than I am and he will be unless he gets hurt," Koetter said.

After making his first start in a road game against the Falcons, Winston will get to start in his first home game of the season on Oct. 21 when the Bucs host a Week 7 game against the Browns.

Winston might be back in the saddle for the Bucs, but the legend of Fitzpatrick will not be soon forgotten.