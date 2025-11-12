With Jaxson Dart in the NFL's concussion protocol, the New York Giants have to prepare for a change at quarterback. If Dart cannot go Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, it will be Jameis Winston under center, not Russell Wilson, according to NFL Media.

Wilson completed 3 of 7 passes for 45 yards and took two sacks in place of Dart as the Giants blew their fourth double-digit lead of the season to the Chicago Bears. After the Giants fired Brian Daboll, interim coach Mike Kafka made the decision to place Winston over the 36-year-old on the depth chart.

Winston has been technically inactive for the entire 2025 season as the Giants' emergency third quarterback. He last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2024, going 2-5 as the starter while throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 total games played.

Jameis Winston's starts from Weeks 8-15 last season





NFL Rank Completion percentage 62% 27th Yards per attempt 7.2 19th Turnovers 14 Last

Winston made the Pro Bowl in his first NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and led the NFL in passing yards in 2019 with 5,109. That was the same year he recorded the first "30 and 30" season in NFL history, throwing 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. That was his final season in Tampa, as he then made his way to the New Orleans Saints. Winston went 6-4 as the starter in New Orleans over four seasons, as injuries started to affect his availability. Known for his boom-or-bust play, Kafka is hoping he can spark this offense.

As for Dart, this is the fourth time the rookie quarterback has been evaluated for a concussion this season. He has gone five straight games with a rushing touchdown, and is the fifth quarterback since 1970 to average 200 passing yards per game and 40 rushing yards per game in his first seven career starts.