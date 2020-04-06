Jameis Winston, longtime girlfriend Breion Allen get married at home during COVID-19 quarantine
Their wedding ceremony was originally scheduled for later this year
Jameis Winston is a free agent with an unclear future in the NFL, but he is making moves in his personal life. Last month, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers married his longtime girlfriend. In a late-March private ceremony at their home, Winston married his high school sweetheart, Breion Allen. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there were very few guests in attendance at the ceremony.
Allen, who now goes by Breion A. Winston, announced their wedding on Sunday in an Instagram post.
"[Jameis Winston] came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home," Allen-Winston wrote. "And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along."
In the post, Allen-Winston noted she was "in a funk" because their previously-scheduled wedding was postponed.
Winston proposed to Allen-Winston in May 2018, the same year she gave birth to their first child, Antonor Malachi Winston. The two met years earlier, while attending high school in the Birmingham area. Allen-Winston went to Rice University to play basketball, Winston to Florida State for football and baseball.
A decorated college quarterback who won both the Heisman Trophy and National Championship as a redshirt freshman in 2013, Winston hasn't matched that promise at the NFL level yet. Winston's exhilarating yet erratic play style brought the Bucs plenty of big plays combined with equally large turnover numbers: 121 passing touchdowns to go along with 88 interceptions -- the second most in franchise history.
The Buccaneers and coach Bruce Arians severed ties with Winston this offseason, signing six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to replace him. Winston spent five years with the team and is now an unrestricted free agent. The move prompted Winston to call his shot on Twitter, writing "I look forward to seeing y'all again in February," the month in which Super Bowl 55 is slated to be played in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roethlisberger provides recovery update
Big Ben is saying that his elbow will be ready when the Steelers kick off the 2020 season
-
NFL win totals 2020: Raiders under 7.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times.
-
Haskins attending Redskins draft party
Haskins and two other Redskins will be in attendance for the virtual draft party
-
Draft: Two stats that showcase WR depth
Of 21 top prospects who tested at the combine, 11 have above-average athleticism and college...
-
Report: Antonio Brown hires a new agent
Ed Wasielewski, the founder of 'The Agent' TV show, is now representing the polarizing wide...
-
Pro Football HOF reveals all-decade team
Brady and Belichick were two of nine former Patriots to make the 2010s All-Decade Team
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
CBS Sports' NFL draft experts determine which players are going where in next month's draft
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game