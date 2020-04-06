Jameis Winston, longtime girlfriend Breion Allen get married at home during COVID-19 quarantine

Jameis Winston is a free agent with an unclear future in the NFL, but he is making moves in his personal life. Last month, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers married his longtime girlfriend. In a late-March private ceremony at their home, Winston married his high school sweetheart, Breion Allen. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there were very few guests in attendance at the ceremony.

Allen, who now goes by Breion A. Winston, announced their wedding on Sunday in an Instagram post.

"[Jameis Winston] came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home," Allen-Winston wrote. "And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along."

In the post, Allen-Winston noted she was "in a funk" because their previously-scheduled wedding was postponed.

Winston proposed to Allen-Winston in May 2018, the same year she gave birth to their first child, Antonor Malachi Winston. The two met years earlier, while attending high school in the Birmingham area. Allen-Winston went to Rice University to play basketball, Winston to Florida State for football and baseball.

A decorated college quarterback who won both the Heisman Trophy and National Championship as a redshirt freshman in 2013, Winston hasn't matched that promise at the NFL level yet. Winston's exhilarating yet erratic play style brought the Bucs plenty of big plays combined with equally large turnover numbers: 121 passing touchdowns to go along with 88 interceptions -- the second most in franchise history.

The Buccaneers and coach Bruce Arians severed ties with Winston this offseason, signing six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to replace him. Winston spent five years with the team and is now an unrestricted free agent. The move prompted Winston to call his shot on Twitter, writing "I look forward to seeing y'all again in February," the month in which Super Bowl 55 is slated to be played in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.